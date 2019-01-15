Vivo Y91 with Rs 11,990 price tag listed on Vivo India e-store

Vivo has introduced a new smartphone in its affordable 'Y' series here in India. The company has launched Vivo Y93 with a price tag of Rs 12,990 in the country. Now, it appears that the company is gearing up for its next smartphone launch which will also be from the 'Y'series.

The smartphone which the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to bring next in India is the Vivo Y91. The Vivo Y91 has already been announced in some of the other countries back in November 2018 and it is expected to launch here by 20th January. Now, the smartphone has been listed on Vivo India's e-store which suggests that the device will make its way to the Indian market soon.

The Vivo Y91 which has been listed on the company's online store comes with the pricing and some other information. The device carries an affordable price tag of Rs 11,990 and it will be second affordable Y series smartphone that is being launched in India this year. Currently, there is no option to buy the smartphone from the company's e-store, however, the company has listed some of the offers which the users will be able to avail while purchasing the smartphone. The sale offers will include no-cost EMI offers and also exchange offers on some select credit or debit cards. It remains to be seen that which all other platforms will offer the device on sale.

Vivo Y91 specifications and features:

The entry-segment Vivo Y91 flaunts a 6.22-inch HD+ Halo FullView display panel with a teardrop notch on top that accommodates the front camera. The display offers 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution which is standard in most of the low-end smartphones. In terms of optics, the Y91 makes use of a dual-lens camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. For selfies and video calls, the device packs an 8MP camera at the front.

The smartphone uses a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset which is clubbed with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. Backing up this entire package will be a 4,030mAh battery.

Source