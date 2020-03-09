Vivo Y91i With 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM Goes Official In India: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has announced a new smartphone in its budget 'Y' smartphone lineup. The Chinese brand has now launched a new variant of the Y91i which retails under Rs. 10,000. This new model of the device will be competing against the likes of the Redmi 8A and the Realme C3. Amongst its key highlights are a dual-rear camera module and a 4,030 mAh battery unit.

Vivo Y91i New Model Price And Availability

According to Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, Vivo has launched the Y91i with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. It is announced with a price tag of Rs. 7,999 and will be available for purchase via major retail stores in the country. With this the handset can be purchased in two other RAM and storage configuration - 2GB RAM+ 16GB storage and 2GB RAM+ 32GB storage.

Vivo Y91i Hardware Details

The Vivo Y91i packs a 6.22-inch LCD display that delivers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The display accommodates a waterdrop notch that houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. The rear-camera module has dual-sensors, which include a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP lens for depth mapping.

The processing is taken care of by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 entry-level SoC. The chipset is clubbed with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB native storage. The device also supports a microSD card for storage expansion.

The device runs on Android Pie-OS which is layered with the Funtouch OS. Connectivity aspects include a microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The smartphone is powered by a 4,030 mAh battery unit without any support for fast charging.

