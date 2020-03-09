Just In
- 6 min ago Oppo F15 Available With Rs. 1,000 Discount At Offline Stores
-
- 9 min ago Apple Announces Free iPad Air Service Program For Blank Screen Issue
- 46 min ago Oppo TV Lineup Confirmed To Launch In H2 2020: What To Expect
- 1 hr ago Act Fibernet Offering Free Upgrade With Unlimited 300Mbps Data: How To Avail?
Don't Miss
- Movies OMG! Kichcha Sudeep’s Kotigobba 3 Teaser Removed From YouTube Over Copyright Issue
- News Yes Bank-DHFL scam: CBI raids 7 locations
- Lifestyle Malaika Arora's Latest Gown Will Make You Want To Be Floral Ready
- Finance Indiabulls Housing Finance Slumps 20% On Revealing Yes Bank Exposure
- Automobiles New Bajaj Electric Scooter Built For Yulu To Cost Less Than Rs 40,000
- Sports Chances given to Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney cost India dear: Shikha Pandey
- Education Top 10 Women's Day Inspirational Quotes For Students
- Travel Women's Day Special : Beginner Backpacking Tips For Women
Vivo Y91i With 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM Goes Official In India: Price And Specifications
Vivo has announced a new smartphone in its budget 'Y' smartphone lineup. The Chinese brand has now launched a new variant of the Y91i which retails under Rs. 10,000. This new model of the device will be competing against the likes of the Redmi 8A and the Realme C3. Amongst its key highlights are a dual-rear camera module and a 4,030 mAh battery unit.
Vivo Y91i New Model Price And Availability
According to Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, Vivo has launched the Y91i with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. It is announced with a price tag of Rs. 7,999 and will be available for purchase via major retail stores in the country. With this the handset can be purchased in two other RAM and storage configuration - 2GB RAM+ 16GB storage and 2GB RAM+ 32GB storage.
Vivo Y91i Hardware Details
The Vivo Y91i packs a 6.22-inch LCD display that delivers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The display accommodates a waterdrop notch that houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. The rear-camera module has dual-sensors, which include a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP lens for depth mapping.
The processing is taken care of by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 entry-level SoC. The chipset is clubbed with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB native storage. The device also supports a microSD card for storage expansion.
The device runs on Android Pie-OS which is layered with the Funtouch OS. Connectivity aspects include a microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The smartphone is powered by a 4,030 mAh battery unit without any support for fast charging.
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,890
-
29,499
-
18,990
-
25,999
-
34,979
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,499
-
18,990
-
13,999
-
62,490
-
34,979
-
47,749
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390
-
22,524
-
18,820
-
70,999