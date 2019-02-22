Vivo Y91i to be launched in India for Rs. 7,990 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Vivo Y91i is all set to be launched soon in India.

Just a few days back, Vivo announced the launch of the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone in India with advanced specifications and features. Now, there were claims that the company is all set to bring another smartphone to the country but this time an entry-level offering.

Well, the talk is about an upcoming Vivo smartphone called Vivo Y91i. As per a report by 91mobiles, this smartphone is likely to be launched in India soon at a price point of Rs. 7,990. The report also notes that the smartphone will go on sale in the country starting from the first week of March. Apart from these details, the other aspects regarding this device are yet to be divulged.

For now, Vivo Y91i is up for sale in the Philippines. It is a downgraded variant of the Vivo Y91 as it comes with slightly toned-down specifications and costs relatively lesser. If it is launched for Rs. 7,990, then this will be one of the cheapest smartphones from the company to arrive with a bezel-less notch display and dual rear cameras.

Vivo Y91i specifications

As it is already announced, we know its specifications. To recap, the Vivo Y91i comes with a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. It features a nearly bezel-less design and a waterdrop notch housing the selfie camera. Unfortunately, there is no protective layer covering the display. On the hardware front, this Vivo smartphone makes use of a Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with the company's FunTouch OS 4.5 UI, this smartphone packs connectivity features including dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on this smartphone. The imaging department comprises a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture for portrait shots. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The device is fueled by a 4030mAh battery as well.