Vivo Y95 with waterdrop notch goes official; could be priced around Rs. 20,000

Vivo is definitely on a launch spree as the company is launching many new smartphones in the Y series of late. Recently, we have been coming across leaks and speculations regarding the Vivo Y95 revealing its promotional images and retail box. Now, the smartphone has been announced officially in the Philippines without any fanfare.

The latest Vivo smartphone is yet another mid-range model with modest specifications. It comes with the standard features we have been seeing in the newly launched affordable smartphones. In addition to this, the device has an AI Game Mode and Vivo's Jovi AI assistant. The AI assistant lets users run quick searches to get the information that they need.

Vivo Y95 specifications

On the specifications front, the Vivo Y95 bestows a 6.22-inch FullView display with a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a waterdrop notch for an impressive screen space. The smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor teamed up with Adreno 505 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB of default storage space.

For imaging, this new Vivo device makes use of a dual camera setup at its rear with Google Lens integration and AI camera features. It comes with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. Also, there is a 20MP selfie camera at the front.

The connectivity features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC and dual-SIM support. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on board instead of an in-display fingerprint sensor seen on high-end and premium models from the company. The smartphone gets the power from a 4030mAh battery as the Vivo Y93 that will deliver a decent battery life.

Price and availability

Vivo Y95 is priced at PHP 13,999 in the Philippines, which hints that it could be priced around Rs. 20,000 in India. It has been launched in Aurora Red and Starry Black color variants. As of now, there is no word regarding the global launch of this device but we can expect it to be launched in the country in the next few months.

