Vivo “Y95” launched in India with 20MP AI camera at Rs.16,990

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced the launch of a new smartphone "Y95" in India at Rs.16,990.

The new smartphone comes with the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, along with "Halo FullView" display and sports 13MP+2MP artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled rear camera and 20MP selfie camera.

Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India said, "At the beginning of this year, Vivo committed to bringing the best in product innovation, be it technology, design or pure play smartphone experience. Our Y-series has received a phenomenal response from consumers across regions and age-groups. With the launch of all new Y95, we bring this promise to a wider consumer set looking for the unbeatable product experience, at an unbeatable price point."

Under the hood Y95" is powered latest Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor and coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card. It houses 4,030 mAh battery and comes with Funtouch OS 4.5 operating system (OS) (based on Android 8.1).

One of the key aspects of Y95 is the large 15.80cm screen with Halo FullView Display delivering a massive screen-to-body ratio of 88.6 percent.

According to the company, the Halo FullViewTM Display allows for more screen real estate to deliver an immersive viewing experience for users.

On the imaging front, Y95 features a 20 MP AI enabled intelligent selfie camera bundled with inbuilt features like AI Face Beauty, Portrait Mode, Live Photos, AR Stickers & HDR.

At the rear is a 13MP (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4) dual camera combination with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) helps capture striking bokeh shots. The rear camera also supports flash for extreme low lighting conditions and a host of additional photo editing features like Face Beauty, Time-Lapse, Panorama, Live Photos, Portrait Mode, Google Lens, AI Scene recognition and HDR.