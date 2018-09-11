ENGLISH

Vivo Y97 announced with waterdrop notch and dual cameras; priced around Rs. 21,000

Vivo Y97 is now official.

    It looks like Vivo is on a launch spree. Within a few days of announcing the Vivo X23 in its home market China, the company has launched another smartphone. Well, the latest offering is the Vivo Y97 and it is already up for sale in the country via the company's official website.

    Vivo Y97 announced with waterdrop notch and dual cameras

    Vivo Y97 is priced at 1,998 yuan (approx. Rs. 21,100). Going by the recent trend, the device has been launched in an array of color options such as Dream Powder (Pink), Starry Night Black, and Aurora Blue. For now, there is no word regarding the launch of this smartphone in the global markets including India.

    Vivo Y97 specifications and features

    The smartphone from Vivo features a 3D micro-arc design with a unique mirror-like finish. The device has waterdrop notch display that adds to its aesthetics. Talking about the technical specifications, the Y97 comes fitted with a 6.3-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. As there is a waterdrop notch on top of the screen, the device has a massive screen space translating to a high screen-to-body ratio of 90.3%.

    Under its hood, the Vivo smartphone makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor that is coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB default storage space. The smartphone comes with a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage.

    For the imaging purpose, there is a dual camera module at its rear sporting a primary 16MP sensor and a secondary 2MP sensor for depth sensing. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP selfie camera. As AI is the selling point of smartphones launched in the recent times, this one comes with AI capabilities such as face unlock and more. Also, there is an IR sensor to help click impressive photos even in low light.

    The connectivity aspects of the latest market entrant from the Chinese manufacturer include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 3315mAh battery powers the smartphone from within delivering a decent backup to it under moderate usage. The device is fueled by Android 8.1 Oreo topped by the company's custom FunTouchOS. It also has the Jovi AI smart assistant inbuilt.

    Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
