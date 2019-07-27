Vivo Z1 Pro Available Via Open Sale: Price Starts At Rs. 14,990 News oi-Vivek

Vivo launched its Vivo Z1 Pro earlier this month as an online exclusive. It is the first smartphone from the company with punch-hole display design and also the official PUBG smartphone. The device will be available in multiple color variants - Mirror Black, Sonic Blue, and Sonic Black.

After a few flash sales on Flipkart, the device is now available via open sale with some interesting offers like 5% cashback for HDFC Bank Debit Card users. The base variant of the Vivo Z1 Pro retails in India for Rs. 14,990 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Vivo Z1 Pro Specifications

The Vivo Z1 Pro features a 6.53-inch display with FHD+ resolution, offering a higher screen to body ratio. The Snapdragon 712 SoC powers the smartphone and the device runs on Android 9 Pie OS with FunTouch OS skin on top. The device is entirely made out of plastic with a gradient finish that changes color depending on the intensity of the light hitting on the rear panel.

The smartphone is available in multiple RAM/storage options, with base variant offering 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, whereas, the mid-tier variant offers 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and the high-end variant offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device also has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE and there is a microSD card slot as well.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup with a 16MP primary camera with an f/1.78 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. A 5000 mAh Li-ion powers the smartphone with support for fast charging, albeit, via a micro USB port. The phone does feature a dedicated headphone jack.

Our Opinion On the Vivo Z1 Pro

The Vivo Z1 Pro is the most affordable smartphone in the country with a punch-hole display. The smartphone offers a lot of features, which makes it a great device for multimedia consumption and gaming. Retailing for a price around Rs. 15,000, the Vivo Z1 Pro is one of the best-looking smartphone available in the country.

