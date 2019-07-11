Vivo Z1 Pro Second Sale Tonite At 8 PM Via Flipkart – How To Grab One News oi-Karan Sharma

The Vivo Z1 Pro smartphone went on first sale today in India at 12 pm in the afternoon. The smartphone went out of stock in a matter of minutes and many of you were still stuck in the cart only. But the company is back with the second chance and it is conducting another sale at 8 pm tonight. So if you haven't grabbed the phone in the first go then here is the second chance for you.

Vivo Z1 Pro Price And Launch Offers

The Vivo Z1 Pro will go on sale in Sonic Blue, Mirror Black, and Sonic Black color variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM will be up for sale at Rs 14,990 and the mid-range variation with 6GB RAM+ 64GB ROM will be up for Rs. 16,990. The top-notch variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM will cost you Rs. 17,990.

Meanwhile, under the launch offer e-commerce giant, Flipkart is also giving a discount of Rs 750 on ICICI credit or debit card purchase. In addition, Jio users will likewise get Rs 6000 advantages in terms of vouchers. Moreover, you can also opt for the EMI option which starts from 498 per month.

How To Grab The Vivo Z1 Pro

To grab the smartphone before it went out of stock then you have to make sure that you have saved all the credentials before the sale kicks off.

Do save your address, card details and all the required information. This will save your precious time when you were making the payment for the smartphone.

Login to your account prior to the sale timings. Once the sale kicks off try moving the Vivo Z1 Pro to the cart and place your order. Also, stay in a good internet connection area so that you won't miss the sale due to poor connection.

