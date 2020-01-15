Vivo Z1 Pro, Z1x Price Slashed By Rs. 1,000 In India: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has slashed the pricing of two of its popular smartphones from the 'Z' series, i.e, the Vivo Z1 Pro and the Z1x. Both the devices were announced last year in India and had received price cuts in the past as well. Now, you can buy the Vivo Z1 Pro starting at Rs. 12,990, while the Z1x can be bought starting at Rs. 14,990 online. Here is all you need to know about the discount:

Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x India Discount Details

The Vivo Z1 Pro was selling at Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB RAM model, while the 6GB RAM model was retailing at Rs. 14,990. The company has given a discount of Rs. 1,000 to both the variant. After the discount, you can buy the base model for Rs. 12,999, while the top model at Rs. 13,990.

As for the Vivo Z1x, the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which was selling at Rs. 15,990 can now be purchased for Rs. 14,990. On the other hand, the Z1x with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs. 16,990 instead of Rs. 17,990 selling price. You can head buy both the smartphones with the latest price cut on Flipkart and Vivo's web store.

Vivo Z1 Pro, Z1x Highlight Features

The Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch LCD display offering 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution, 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It has a punch-hole at the top left accommodating a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calling. The device packs three cameras at the rear panel equipped with a 16MP primary sensor with an f/1.78 aperture.

There is an 8MP wide-angle-sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and an additional 2MP sensor with for bokeh shots. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 712 chipset clubbed with Adreno 616 GPU. It ships with the Android Pie OS-based FunTouch user interface. The handset is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery.

As for the Vivo Z1x, it flaunts a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. This one has a waterdrop notch housing a 32MP selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture.

The triple-camera setup at the rear panel houses a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle-lens with 120-degree FoV, and a 2MP depth sensor. It packs a slightly smaller 4,500 mAh battery with Quick charging support.

via

Best Mobiles in India