Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM Model India Launch Tipped: Here Are The Details News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo Z1x debuted recently in India as the second device in the online exclusive 'Z' series. The device was launched in a single 6GB RAM option and is likely getting a new variant soon. The other highlights of this mid-range smartphone are the FHD+ display, triple rear cameras with a Sony sensor, and the Snapdragon 712 SoC. Following are the details of upcoming Z1x variant in India:

Vivo Z1x New Variant India Launch And Price Details

Vivo is said to bring an 8GB RAM model of the Z1x. As of now, there is no official launch date revealed, however, the device is said to be available in the brick and mortar stores as well. This contradicts the 'online exclusive' tag of the 'Z' series and is unclear as to why the company will change its marketing strategy.

As for the pricing, the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 16,990. There is also a 128GB variant which is priced at Rs. 18,990; so, we can expect the upcoming 8GB RAM variant to be priced under Rs. 20,000. The smartphone might come in Phantom Purple and Fusion Blue colors.

Vivo Z1x Key Highlights

The Vivo Z1x is powered by a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The device comes with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

The smartphone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 712 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It ships with Android Pie with Fun Touch skin on top. In terms of optics, the triple-rear cameras offer a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies and video calling, it makes use of a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio port, a USB Type-C port, dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with quick charging support.

via

Best Mobiles in India