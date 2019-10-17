ENGLISH

    Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM Variant Officially Launched In India: Price And Specifications

    By
    |

    Vivo Z1x debuted recently in India with 6GB RAM and triple rear cameras. Now, the company has launched a new variant of the device. The latest variant comes with upgraded 8GB RAM and has gone up for sale in the country. Following are its pricing and availability details:

    Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM Variant Officially Launched In India

     

    Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM Model Pricing And Availability Details

    The Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM model with 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 21,990. As tipped previously, the device will be available for sale at various retail stores in the country. The device is launched in a single Fusion Blue color option. The base variant of the device is priced at Rs. 16,990 (4GB RAM+ 4GB storage).

    The Chinese manufacturer is also offering some festive offers on the purchase. The offers will be live till October 21 and include a 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank and ICICI bank credit or debit cards.

    Vivo Z1x Key Specifications And Features

    The Vivo Z1x is a mid-range smartphone that is powered by a Snapdragon 712 chipset and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It runs on Android Pie OS layered with a Fun Touch OS user interface.

    One of the key highlights of this device is the triple-rear camera setup equipped with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. The primary sensor is accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

    To capture selfies, there is a 32MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture tucked inside the waterdrop notch. The device sports a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED panel with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution.

    It offers connectivity options like a 3.5mm audio port, a USB Type-C port, Wi-FI, and dual VoLTE support. The handset is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support.

     

    It is worth noting that the Vivo Z1x was launched as an online exclusive device, but the latest model is being sold in the offline stores. It isn't clear why the company made this move, but it should help with the sales. The 8GB RAM model priced at Rs. 21,990 is a fair deal considering you get some other good features as well.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
