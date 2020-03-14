Vivo Z1x Price Axed By Rs. 4,000 In India: How To Avail? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo Z1x debuted last year in October in India as a mid-range smartphone by the Chinese brand. The device was launched in three different configurations with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The company has axed the price of the handset a couple of times in the past. Now, it's the top model that has received a price cut in the country.

Vivo Z1x Price Cut Details

The Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model which was launched at Rs. 21,990 has received a discount of Rs. 4,000. The device is now available for Rs. 17,990 at the offline market, suggests a report via 91Mobiles. Notably, the device is retailing with the discounted price online as well.

You can head to Flipkart or Vivo's online store to avail the offer. It comes in Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple color options. On the other hand, the Vivo Z1x's base model which comes with 4GB RAM can be purchased at Rs. 14,990, while the 6GB RAM model is retailing at Rs, 16,990.

Vivo Z1x Hardware Details

The Vivo Z1x makes use of the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor which is aided by Adreno 616 GPU. The device boots on Android Pie OS which is layered with FunTouch OS 9.1 user interface.

Speaking of the display, there is a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED panel that features a waterdrop notch and has 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The U-shaped notch houses a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone comes with three rear cameras comprising a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. The remaining sensors are an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Rounding off the specification-sheet is a 4,500 mAh battery with Quick charging support.

