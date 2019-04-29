Vivo Z3x officially launched with 16 MP selfie camera for Rs 12,000 News oi-Vivek Vivo Z3x has a dual camera setup with a dedicated depth sensor

Vivo has launched yet another smartphone in China, this time a selfie-centric smartphone. The Vivo Z3x is the latest smartphone from the company, which comes with a massive 16 MP front-facing selfie camera.

Except for the selfie camera, the Vivo Z3x has identical specifications as of the Vivo Z1 and here is the complete information about the latest selfie-centric smartphone from Vivo.

Vivo Z3x features and specifications

The Vivo Z3x has a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC runs the show with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The display has a slightly bigger notch on the top, and the fingerprint sensor is on the back of the smartphone.

At the rear, the smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 13 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor, whereas the smartphone houses a 16 MP selfie camera at the front with 1080p video recording capability.

The smartphone will be available in Red, Blue, and Purple color with gradient design on some of the models. The smartphone uses high-quality polycarbonate material, which makes the Vivo Z3x a light-weight smartphone.

Just like most of the Vivo smartphones launched in 2019, the Vivo Z3x runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom FunTouch OS 9.0 skin on top, which does look like iOS for the most part.

Price and availability

The Vivo Z3x is available in only one variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, which retails in China for 1198 Yuan or Rs 12,000. For 12,000, the Vivo Z3x looks like a great smartphone, especially for the selfie enthusiasts. As of now, there is no information on the launch or the sale of the Vivo Z3x in India what so ever.

