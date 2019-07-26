Vivo Z5 Confirmed With Snapdragon 710 SoC and Triple-Rear Cameras News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is prepping up to launch its 'Z' series smartphone - the Z5 on July 31 in China. Ahead of its official launch, the smartphone has been making splashes over the web. After getting listed on TENNA, the smartphone has been officially teased online revealing some key innards. Here is what the listing reveals:

Vivo Z5 Renders Suggested Via Weibo:

The new renders corroborate with some of the previous leaks. The device is listed with a 6.38-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display and a notch for the selfie camera. This is an upgrade over the LCD panel shipped with the Vivo Z1 Pro.

The smartphone has been confirmed to pack a Snapdragon 710 chipset which is used by some popular devices such as the Realme X and the Oppo K3. It will be launched in two different configurations including a 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 128GB configuration.

The Vivo Z5 is teased with a triple-rear camera module offering a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera will offer features such as HDR, Auto Flash, and touch to focus. The notch will house a 32MP camera for video calling and selfies.

The handset will likely come with an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The smartphone will pack a 4400 mAh battery with 22.5-watt fast charging support. Besides, Vivo is expected to launch the Z5 in green, blue, and white color options.

What Do We Think Of The Device?

Considering the leaked renders, we can expect a capable mid-range smartphone. With a high-resolution AMOLED display, the device should offer an immersive viewing experience. The triple rear cameras with a 48MP sensor should allow it to capture some quality images.

Going by the specifications, the device appears to be a rival of the recently launched Realme X, Oppo K3 and others. The only feature that's missing here is a pop-up selfie camera, which has become a trend in the mid-range segment.

