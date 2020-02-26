Vivo Z6 5G To Pack Snapdragon 765 SoC And PC- Grade Liquid Cooling News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vivo is planning to launch the Z6 55 on February 29 in China. The smartphone was initially spotted on TENNA listings but now, the company has posted some teasers on its Weibo account, which confirms some of its main specifications.

Vivo Z6 5G: Expected Features And Specification

According to the post, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 5G SoC along with Andreno 620 GPU. It says the Vivo Z6 5G will come with both SA and NSA connectivity options. This means the smartphone will offer both 4G and 5G support. The company said that it will support Wi-Fi acceleration technology, which also means that it can connect both 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi signal at one time.

Furthermore, the smartphone will feature a technology called PC-grade liquid cooling and multi-layer graphite heat sink. Apart from that, you'll get super thermal conductive, which is specially designed for heat management. Vivo further says that it will reduce the heat by 10 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, the smartphone will support Multi-Tubro 3.0 acceleration. In addition, the smartphone will be fuelled with a 5,000 mAh battery. It will come with 44W fast charging support. The smartphone will run Android 10 operating software.

Meanwhile, rumors claim that the company is reportedly working on a new variant of the Nex 3. The new model is also expected to support 5G connectivity. However, there is no official announcement from the company. But the smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench website.

As per the listing, the smartphone will come with an octa-core processor and will run Android 10 out-of-the-box. It will be powered with the Snapdragon 865 processor. Apart from that, Vivo is all set to launch the Apex 2020 smartphone on February 28. Earlier, the company was planning to launch MWC 2020. But now, Vivo will make an announcement via the online event.

Best Mobiles in India