VoLTE bug on the Nokia 7 Plus has been fixed by an internal update

The Nokia 7 Plus is a sort of premium mid-tier smartphone from HMD Global, with Android One programme support, where the device will receive monthly security updates and timely software update. Last month, when the Nokia 7 Plus received June security patch, the smartphone gained support for Vodafone VoLTE. However, the update also happened to disturb them dual VoLTE mechanism and in some cases, the VoLTE for JIO network was also broken.

I use the Nokia 7 Plus as my daily driver and I did not face any issue with respect to VoLTE even after the software update.

According to Juho Sarvikas, CTO of HMD Global, the VoLTE issue on the Nokia 7 Plus is fixed and users will be able to use JIO SIM card or dual SIM cards with VoLTE support at all the time without any hickup.

VoLTE is now fixed for Nokia 7 Plus. Modem config file was not loading properly, we've updated it OTA. Maybe someone here can confirm and give us a 👍? — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) July 2, 2018

This is a server-side update, so the device will not receive any software update notification and the process of the update will happen in the background. As Google recently sent out the July security update for the Pixel 2 and the Pixel XL, the Nokia 7 Plus is also expected to receive the same in the next few days.

The Android P beta update is already available for the Nokia 7 Plus and it is the most affordable smartphone to suport the Android P beta programme. A recent leak also suggests that the Nokia 7 Plus will be receiving the stable Android P update by August 2018.

Nokia 7 Plus specifications

The smartphone is available in India for Rs 26,000 via Amazon and authorized Nokia resellers across the country. This is the first smartphone to launch in India based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and also the first Nokia smartphone with an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

Nokia 7 Plus bestows a 6-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device employs an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity expandable up to 256GB. Connectivity aspects include 4G VoLTE, NFC, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm audio jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a 3800mAh battery with support for fast charging.

The Nokia 7 Plus comes with a dual-rear camera module comprising of a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture and wide-angle lens and a 13MP secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom and f/2.6 aperture. The dual-camera setup from Zeiss optics comes with dual-tone LED flash as well. Up front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and Zeiss optics.