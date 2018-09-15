Voto Mobiles to launch 3 smartphones in India under Rs.10K segment

Chinese smartphone maker Voto Mobiles is all set to launch three smartphones in India, under Rs.10,000 segment.

"More and more Chinese brands are entering in India and are now contributing to more than 3/4 of the total smartphone market. India is one of the most potential markets for Smartphones and demand for it is growing every year. In the initial phase, alongside India, we have plans to enter Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal too." said VOTO official from China.

Meanwhile, the company also aims to achieve two percent of market share and project to sell more than a million smartphone units in India by the end of the ongoing financial year.

"Voto mobile aspires to be one of the leading smartphone companies by offering its superior handsets at the most competitive prices. Simultaneously, it will generate tremendous value for its investors & stakeholders too." Said Santosh Singh, National Sales Head, VOTO India.

The company also plans to handset bundling with major telecom operators like Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio.

According to a new report by research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi maintained its leadership position with its highest ever shipments in a single quarter in 2Q18.

Its four smartphone models captured the top four slots in top models ranking, namely Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5, together accounting for 26 percent of overall smartphone shipments, IDC said.

While another Chinese player, OPPO slipped to 4th position, however, its shipments grew by 15 percent Year-over-year (YoY) in 2Q18 due to fewer marketing initiatives and absence of attractive offline channel schemes and Transsion continued to be at the 5th position, as its offline focused Tecno branded phones grew by 26 percent followed by itel with 14 percent QoQ growth in 2Q18.