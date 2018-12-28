ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Voto V11, V12, V3, and V5x smartphones launched starting from Rs. 4,999

Voto has launched four new budget smartphones.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chinese smartphone brand Voto Mobiles has announced the launch of four budget smartphones in India. The company has launched the Voto V11, V12, V13 and V5x smartphones with the prime focus on the tier 2 and tier 3 cities. These smartphones are a blend of power packed features and dynamic design.

    Voto V11, V12, V3, and V5x smartphones launched from Rs. 4,999 onwards

     

    All these new 4 Voto phones run Android 7 Nougat and use a quad-core processor clubbed with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. These devices come with necessary connectivity features for users to stay connected to social networks.

    Voto V11, V12, V3, and V5x specifications

    The Voto V11 and Voto V12 feature a 5-inch HD display. On the imaging front, the V11 features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera while the V12 features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Talking about the V3, this smartphone comes with 5-inch HD display as the other two models and features 13MP rear cameras and a dual camera module with 13MP and 2MP. Finally, the Voto V5x features a relatively larger 5.2-inch display with a similar camera setup as the Voto V3.

    All these Voto smartphones feature 2.5D curved HD display. The smartphones get the power from a 3000mAh battery. All these phones feature a powerful processor, multi-tasking support, uninterrupted app usage, rich graphic experience and optimized battery life. These smartphones come with powerful sensor and a stunning screen resolution. The HD displays render a spectacular quality view touts the company. Also, these phones arrive with an advanced design, innovative features, improved web performance and seamless multi-tasking experience.

    Voto V11, V12, V3, and V5x smartphones launched from Rs. 4,999 onwards

     

    The Voto smartphones are priced between Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 6,999. These phones will be available across all the premium retail stores across the country.

    Commenting on the same, Santosh Singh, National Sales Head, VOTO India, "We are excited to mark a new milestone at VOTO with these best price Smart Phone series in India. VOTO is sure to create buzz and recreate benchmarks in the industry. VOTO has used its expertise to create a unique space having unmatched quality, distribution and pan-Indian service network in the Indian market."

    Read More About: voto news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 14:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue