Voto V9 with notch display and dual-rear camera launched in India for Rs 6,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Voto V9 has a 12MP primary sensor at the rear paired with a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, there is an 8MP camera to capture selfies.

The Indian affordable smartphone market is primarily dominated by some mainstream players such as Xiaomi, Honor, Realme, and others. But there are a whole lot of manufacturers in the market who design budget category smartphones for the masses. Voto Mobiles is one of such brands which is focused on designing smartphones for the consumers at reasonable price tags. The company has now extended its smartphone lineup in the country with the launch of a new budget smartphone.

Voto Mobiles has launched V9 smartphone in the Indian market. The affordable smartphone is designed to cater to the needs of tier2 and tier3 users. The smartphone comes with some modern set of features such as a notched display panel and dual-rear cameras etc.

Voto V9 specifications and features:

The Voto V9 smartphone packs a 2.5 curve HD IPS display panel measuring 5.85-inch in size. The device features a wide notch on the top which houses the front camera along with a bunch of sensors.

The smartphone features a curvy design with non-slippery rear panel allowing for a good grip while holding the device. The rear panel has a textured design and houses a dual-rear camera setup stacked vertically at the top right corner. There is also a fingerprint scanner mounted at the rear of the device.

For imaging, the Voto V9 has a 12MP primary sensor at the rear paired with a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, there is an 8MP camera to capture selfies. The smartphone is powered by a Quad-core processor with a configuration of 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

In the software department, the Voto V9 will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It also comes with support for 22 regional languages, making it easy for the Indian users to operate the smartphone. Completing the specification sheet is a 3,000mAH battery unit.

Voto V9 comes with a price tag of Rs 6,999 in the Indian market and can be purchased from all major retail stores in the country.