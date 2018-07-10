Moto E5 Plus India launch event: Watch the live streaming here

Motorola will be launching the Moto E5 Plus in India today. The launch event will be held in New Delhi at 2:30 pm IST. Except for the Indian pricing, everything has been revealed at the global launch event. Catch the live stream here:

The Moto E5 Plus will be available in Black, Flash Grey, Mineral Blue, and Fine Gold colour options. The smartphone price in India, release date and launch offer details will be announced at today's event. Just to recall, the handset was initially launched, alongside the Moto E5, Moto E5 Play, and Moto G6 series, in April this year. The key highlights of the smartphone is its bigger 5000mAh battery which comes with fast charging support and a polymer glass back panel.

Moto E5 Plus Specification

It is expected that the specification of the Moto E5 Plus remains the same for the Indian units. The smartphone will be available for sale exclusively on Amazon.in, and it will also be made available on Moto Hub stores.

Specification wise, the Moto E5 Plus bestows a 5.99-inch IPS LCD Max Vision display with an HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the device employs a quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage.

Running stock Android Oreo out -of -the- box, the smartphone comes fitted with a 12MP primary camera with an aperture of f/2.0. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with LED flash. It flaunts a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor due to the full-screen design.