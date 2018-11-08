What is JioPhone Festive Gift Card: How to Purchase and Redeem for Rs 1095?

On the occasion of Deepawali, Jio has come up with an interesting offer, especially for those, who are planning to buy or gift a JioPhone for their friends and families.

What is JioPhone Festive Gift Card?

As it is already mentioned in the headline, Jio has come up with a gift card bundle, where a user can buy the JioPhone for just Rs 501, that too as a security refund. Under this offer, a user can send the JioPhone Festive Gift Card to their friends, families, and relatives for a special occasion.

A user can buy the JioPhone Festive Gift Card online for Rs 1095 and Jio will ship the gift card for anywhere in India (home delivery). Users can redeem the JioPhone Festive Gift Card at a Jio store, which comes with the validity of 12 months from the day of purchase.

Do note that the JioPhone Festive Gift Card can only be redeemed for the first generation JioPhone, and not the JioPhone 2, which comes with a QWERTY keypad.

Buy the JioPhone Festive Gift Card here

How to order and Redeem JioPhone Festive Gift Card?

Go to Jio.com on your computer or open My Jio application on a smartphone. Select the number of Festive Gift Cards that you are interested in purchasing and completing the payment using a credit card, debit card or an e-wallet. Do note that, as it is a Gift Card, there is no cash on delivery option.

After receiving the Gift Card, visit one of the My Jio stores or Reliance Digital stores and exchange your old feature phone (carry the charger as well) with a new JioPhone by completing the KYC procedure. Port out your existing mobile number to a Jio network for free of cost.

The JioPhone Festive Gift Card also includes six months of complimentary unlimited voice calls + data for free of cost with a free data voucher worth Rs 101.

About JioPhone

The JioPhone is the first non-smartphone from Jio with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity, the smartphone also supports features like YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook as well. The JioPhone was originally launched in India for Rs 1499 and now the device is available at a much cheaper price point.