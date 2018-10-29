Reliance JioPhone Gift Card priced at Rs. 1,095 bundles Rs. 594 prepaid plan

This Diwali season, Reliance Jio is coming up with many new offers and surprises for its users. Recently, the telcom operator announced the Jio Diwali 100% cashback offer, which provides cashback to the subscribers recharging with a prepaid pack priced above Rs. 149.

Now, it has come up with a Gift Card for the interested buyers of the JioPhone. This gift card is priced at Rs. 1,095 and it can be bought via Amazon India and Reliance Digital stores such as Reliance Smart, Reliance Fresh and Reliance Digital Xpress Mini.

Part of Monsoon Hungama Offer

This gift card is a part of the Monsoon Hungama offer, which lets buyers get their hands on the new JioPhone for Rs. 501 on exchanging their old phone. To avail this offer, buyers have to visit a nearby Reliance Digital or Xpress Mini store with any old feature phone and its charger and pay Rs. 501 to get a new JioPhone.

If the buyers have the gift card, then they need not pay this effective cost of Rs. 501. Also, the gift card will cover a special prepaid plan coupon of Rs. 594 with a slew of benefits.

Jio Rs. 594 prepaid plan

The Rs. 594 prepaid plan offered by Reliance Jio has a validity of six months, which is 180 days. It comes bundled with unlimited voice calls, be it local, national roaming and STD. Subscribers will also get free 300 SMS for the period of six months and 500MB of 4G data per day, which is 90GB of 4G data all through its validity.

Interestingly, there is an exchange bonus that gives 6GB of additional data. So, users will get 96GB of data on the whole with this Rs. 594 plan that the JioPhone gift card bundles.

How to redeem?

As mentioned above, to get redeem this gift card, the Jio subscribers have to exchange their old phone and activate the Rs. 594 prepaid plan. So, if you are interested in buying the JioPhone launched last year, you shouldn't miss out on this plan.