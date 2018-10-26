ENGLISH

Reliance Jio Diwali Offer 2018: 100% cashback on recharges above Rs. 149

Take a look at the cashback offer from Jio.

    This festive season, it is raining offers and discounts everywhere. The online retailers, smartphone brands and telecom operators have come up with their own discounts to lure users. Talking about the telcos, all the operators are gearing up to announce new festive season tariff plans to offer more benefits for their subscribers.

    Reliance Jio Diwali Offer 2018: 100% cashback on prepaid recharges

    Recently, Reliance Jio came up with a special tariff plan priced at Rs. 1,699 offering 547.5GB of 4G data. This is a long-term plan with a validity of 365 days. In addition to the 1.5GB of data per day, it also offers 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling all through its validity.

    The other interesting thing about the Diwali offer is the 100% cashback offer. The cashback is applicable on the Jio prepaid plans priced starting Rs. 149. It will let users get cashback in the form of vouchers valid until the end of this year.

    Reliance Jio Diwali Offer

    Under the Jio Diwali 100% cashback offer, prepaid subscribers will get 100% casbhack on the below mentioned plans in the form of vouchers. These vouchers can be redeemed at the MyJio app or the Reliance Digital stores.

    Recharge valueCouponsNo. of couponsExpiry date
    149149131-12-2018
    198200131-12-2018
    299299131-12-2018
    349349131-12-2018
    398399131-12-2018
    399399131-12-2018
    448449131-12-2018
    449449131-12-2018
    498500131-12-2018
    509509131-12-2018
    799500+299231-12-2018
    999500*2231-12-2018
    1699(500*3)+200431-12-2018
    1999500*4431-12-2018
    4999500*101031-12-2018
    9999500*202031-12-2018

    These coupons will be listed under the MyCoupons section on the app. And, to redeem the same, buyers need to purchase for a minimum value of Rs. 5,000. Some of the items available are not eligible for redemption using these vouchers. These items include gift vouchers and gift cards of Bookmyshow, Google Play, Cleartrip and Google. Also, hard disks from Western Digital, Seagate and Sony, tablets from Samsung and Lenovo and Xiaomi and Samsung smartphones cannot be purchased using these vouchers.

    The cashback offer is valid until November 30 and the coupons can be redeemed by December 31, 2018. Interestingly, the cashback offer is applicable for both the new and existing subscribers of Reliance Jio, claims the telecom operator.

    Story first published: Friday, October 26, 2018, 18:36 [IST]
