WhatsApp Might Re-Release 30-Second Video Status Feature Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The coronavirus outbreak had a bad impact on our day-to-day lifestyle. The pandemic situation has called for an emergency lockdown situation which led to the masses being confined inside their households. This led to an ever increase in the usage of. And the spiking number of internet users also affected the speed globally. WhatsApp limited the upload of 30-second video as a status to avoid any further loads. Now, it seems that the feature will start functioning normally going forward.

As per WABetainfo, WhatsApp might soon bring back the 30-second video upload option for the status. This feature has been spotted in the WhatsApp for Android beta v2.20.166 thread. Currently, it is unknown if this feature will be rolled back immediately or the company will wait for while for its global release.

However, it is being said that the WhatsApp Beta users can try and update the app to check if the feature is functional again. But, the update is not yet available on the Play Store. Moreover, it is being speculated that this is a server-side update, therefore; updating the app to the latest version will not be the way around.

WhatsApp has been consistently releasing new features for the app. Recently, the company extended the number of participants allowed in a group video call. The limit which was earlier set to four now is increased to eight participants at a time. This was the company's move against Zoom when the video-conferencing tool was being criticized for privacy-related concerns.

Similarly, Facebook also introduced a new service altogether called the Messenger Rooms which also serves the purpose of online video conferencing and meetings. At its launch, the social media giant had revealed that this feature will be integrated into WhatsApp as well as Instagram going forward.

Speaking of which, a recent WhatsApp beta thread indicated the integration of Messenger Rooms on its platform. With the arrival of this service on WhatsApp, you will be able to host online meetings with up to 50 users at a time. There is no information as to when this feature will be added to the app, but some information is expected soon.

via

Best Mobiles in India