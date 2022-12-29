Wiko 5G Launched: Check Specs, Price, Of Rebranded Huawei Smartphone With 5G News oi -Alap Naik Desai

French smartphone brand Wiko launched the Wiko 5G this week. The Android smartphone seems to be a rebranded Huawei smartphone but has a few cosmetic and design changes. The Android phone packs Snapdragon 695 SoC, 8GB RAM, and more. Let's look at all the available details of the Wiko 5G Android smartphone such as specifications, price, and availability.

Wiko 5G Specifications, Features

Huawei launched the Huawei Nova 9 SE in March this year. The Wiko 5G shares a lot of similarities with the Nova 9 SE, and even runs Huawei's HarmonyOS.

The Wiko 5G features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 1080 x 2388 pixels resolution. The 1080p display has a 120Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, and 387 PPI pixel density.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is paired with an Adreno 619 GPU and 8 GB of RAM. Buyers get a choice between 128GB and 256GB of internal storage.

The mid-range Wiko 5G has a quad camera setup on the back, headlined by a 108MP f/1.9 primary lens. There's an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera, and another 2MP f/2.4 depth-of-field camera. A 16MP f/2.2 front-facing camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The Wiko 5G is powered by a 4000mAh battery, which supports 66W fast charging. As the name suggests, the smartphone supports 5G networks, and both SIM cards can connect to 5G networks.

Wiko 5G Price, Availability

Huawei is currently facing several bans from the US government. Hence the French brand, Wiko, seems to have partnered with the Chinese company to launch rebranded Huawei smartphones.

The Wiko 5G is a Huawei nova 9 SE with 5G support. The smartphone has launched in China. It currently sports a price tag of CNY 1999 (approx. ₹23,700) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Wiko 5G has been priced at CNY 2199 (approx. ₹26,000).

The Wiko 5G is available in two different color options: Mithril and Obsidian. The Huawei 9 SE is available in some international markets but is limited to 4G networks. Hence, it is possible the Wiko 5G could launch outside China.

