Realme U1 selfie contest lets you win the smartphone: Here’s how

By now, we all know that Realme is all set to announce a new smartphone called Realme U1 in India on November 28. The company has already hinted at the same by sharing the invite for the launch event. Besides this, the company is also hosting a contest and winners of the same will get a brand new Realme U1.

Realme U1 contest

Previously, it was teased that the upcoming Realme smartphone will be a selfie-centric one. Now, the company is confirming the same once again with the India's Selfie Pro contest. The winners of the contest will get a brand new Realme U1 smartphone, which all set to be launched later this month.

The tweet posted by Realme also shares how you can take part in this contest. In order to win the yet-to-be-announced smartphone, you should spot any U-shaped object and click a selfie with the same. And, you need to share it with the hashtags #ReadyForU, #RealmeU1 & #IndiasSelfiePro.

Terms and conditions

As per the terms and conditions, the contest will be hosted from November 19 to November 24. In order to participate in the same, you should follow the social media handles of Realme. In addition to posting the selfie with a U-shaped object, you should use the above-mentioned hashtags and tag @realmemobiles.

The most creative selfie will get amazing gifts. The prizes include 3 Realme U1 smartphones and 10 Amazon vouchers each worth Rs. 500.

Realme U1 details

As of now, only a few details regarding the upcoming Realme smartphone have been confirmed by the company. Firstly, it has been hinted that the device will be a selfie-centric model. In addition to this, the company had already confirmed that it will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor. When it comes to other specifications, we can expect this smartphone to be similar to that of the Realme 2 Pro but the same is yet to be confirmed.

The other information that is known is that it will be exclusive to the online portal Amazon India. Notably, the Realme 1 was exclusive to Amazon and the successive models were exclusive to Flipkart. And, on the pricing front, the U1 is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000 for the top-of-the-line variant.