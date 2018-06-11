Win up to Rs 5,00,000 cash on OnePlus Asphalt Cup 2018

OnePlus in collaboration with Gameloft has come up with a new online based gaming competition, where a winner could get up to Rs 5,00,000 in cash. According to OnePlus, this is the first ever online-gaming tournament in India with a cash price of this size. The online-tournament starts from the 13th of June and will end on the 8th of July. This tournamet is organised to showcase the speed of the OnePlus 6 and how smoothly it can run the game.

How to participate in OnePlus Asphalt Cup?

This is an open channel and users across different platforms can participate in this game. Anyone with a smartphone (Android, iOS, and Windows OS) can take part in this tournament, given that the smartphone can support the Asphalt 8 game.

Download the Asphalt 8 game on your smartphone from Google Play or Windows App store or Apple App store or if you already have this game, then update the game to the latest version available.

Open the game and tap on "OnePlus Asphalt Cup" to enter into the tournament and choose the car of your choice, add-ons to begin the race. Make sure that your smartphone is connected to an active internet connection while playing your game, as scores need to sync with the cloud.

Play the game and secure a position by winning the race against the competition. There is no limit on the number of times one can play. Make sure to score more points by completing the missions or tasks assigned in the game to be ahead in the leader's board.

Every week OnePlus will select top 5 players and will distribute free OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones. Top 25 players of the week will receive exclusive merchandise from OnePlus.

By the end of the month, OnePlus 6 will choose top three players. Number one player will receive a cash of Rs 5,00,000, the First runner-up will receive Rs 3,00,000 of cash and 2nd runner-up will receive Rs 1,00,000 of cash. Additionally, all three players will also get free OnePlus 6 smartphone with Bullets wireless earphones.

Additionally, all players will receive in-game rewards worth Rs 20,000,000. To participate in the online tournament, the participant has to be at least 13 years old.

Nitin Goel, Country Manager, Indian-subcontinent, Gameloft said:

We are extremely delighted to work with OnePlus to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience to their users. This endeavour with OnePlus demonstrates our ability to generate special initiatives in our games with hyper-real graphics providing high engagement for end-users. We believe that the newly launched OnePlus 6 has already taken mobile gaming to a new level with its commendable hardware and optimized software and will continue to impress the gaming community with its performance.

Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India said:

Bringing together the newest technology and raw performance of OnePlus 6 in association with Asphalt 8, the best mobile racing title by Gameloft, 'OnePlus Asphalt Cup' is dedicated to the gaming community in India. This championship that will not only bridge the gap between console and mobile gaming but also accelerate the evolution of hard-core gamers in India.