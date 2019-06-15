Xiaomi MIUI Global Beta ROM Suspended – All You Need To Know News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi's custom skin MIUI has over 300 million users across the world and is one of the most popular skins available for Android devices. MIUI Global ROM has various versions such as beta and stable and these have different capabilities and are meant for different users.

Smartphones from Xiaomi are usually preloaded with the MIUI Global Stable ROM on top Android. It is touted to be one of the most stable custom ROMs and is recommended for the everyday usage of normal smartphone users. On the other hand, the MIUI Global Beta ROM is meant for the geeky smartphone users who want to be the first ones to try the new features.

Well, the Beta ROM is not as stable as the final version (Stable ROM) and there could be some issues and bugs. It is common for any Beta software to have bugs and stability issues.

Xiaomi To Discontinue MIUI Global Beta ROM

In a recent move, Xiaomi has decided to discontinue the MIUI Global Beta ROM development for select devices. This can be attributed to the launch of multiple series of devices under the company's sub-brand Redmi.

Going by the official announcement made on a post from Mi Community admin, as more Mi devices are launched, more users have started using MIUI Beta via different channels. The company allows core fans to contribute to the development process before others and provide suggestions and feedback to help in improving the stable version of the custom ROM.

Basically, the post notes that the purpose of MIUI Global is to let users to test the software and provide feedback and not to experience new features. As the necessity for stability is increasing constantly, more users are demanding the same. The company is also releasing stable versions more frequently. As a result, the team of engineers at the company have decided to stop rolling out the global version of MIUI Beta from July 1.

Besides this, the company will also deliver timely security updates and concentrate on improving the user experience on the MIUI stable version. As a result, the users will get only the stable version of the custom ROM and the developers will provide a better optimized experience.