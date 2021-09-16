Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India Launch Scheduled For September 29; Company Confirms News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Lite 5G NE in China. The device is an improved version of the Mi 11 Lite which was announced earlier this year alongside the Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Pro. The company has launched this handset with Snapdragon 778G processor which drives other recent popular devices such as the Realme GT Master Edition and the Galaxy A52s 5G. The device's India launch was tipped for later this month. Now, the company has confirmed the launch timeline for the Indian market as well.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition India Launch Officially Confirmed

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is confirmed to launch on September 29 in India. Xiaomi has shared a tweet via its official India handset confirming this launch date. We will see some more teasers by the company surrounding the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE's launch in the coming days. As of now, there is no information available on the upcoming premium mid-range 5G phones pricing in India. But, the developments would be clear going forward.

The 𝘚𝘭𝘪𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘴𝘵 and 𝙇𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙨𝙩 5️⃣G Smartphone of 2021 is coming home, in a NEW avatar.



We're bringing the all-new #Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G to India on 29th September.



♥️ & RT to spread the word.

To know more:https://t.co/MowSx0nqxn #Xiaomi11LiteNE5G #SuperLite5GLoaded pic.twitter.com/R47AuGvcc2 — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 16, 2021

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G: What All Can We Expect

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G will be launched in India with the same features as the Chinese model. The device will be equipped with the Snapdragon 778G processor which as mentioned earlier drives some of the popular recent premium mid-range smartphones. The device with announced with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage capacity. There is an additional up to 1TB microSD card support as well.

The company is expected to introduce both these configurations in India as well. The firmware pre-installed would be Android 11-based MIUI skin. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition will have been launched with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display. The display specifications include 1080p FHD+ resolution, HDR 10+ certification, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The display also has Dolby Vision and a punch-hole design housing a 20MP selfie camera. The Xiaomi 11 Lite sports a triple rear camera module with the primary sensor being a 64MP lens. The main camera is assisted by a 5MP macro sensor and an 8MP wide-angle sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and a 4,250 mAh battery unit that gets 33W fast charging support.

