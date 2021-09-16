Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With Snapdragon 778G Goes Official; India Launch Tipped For This Month News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has been launched alongside the Xiaomi 11T and the 11T Pro in the global market. The handset is an upgraded version of the Mi 11 Lite 5G that was launched back in March. However, Xiaomi is selling the 4G model of the Mi 11 Lite in India. But the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 11 5G NE India launch has already been tipped for this month.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Features To Check Out

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has a 6.55-inch FHD+ (2400×1080) AMOLED DotDisplay with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset instead of the SD780G featured on the Mi 11 Lite 5G. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage that also supports additional storage expansion of up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The handset ships with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Moreover, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has a triple camera system consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP telemacro sensor.

For selfies, it features 20MP front-facing camera sensor. For connectivity, the handset supports5G, 4G LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, dual speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the phone measures 160.53x75.73x6.81mm and weighs 158 grams.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Price

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE price starts atEUR 369 (roughly Rs. 30,300) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant,EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The price of the 256GB storage model is yet to reveal. Further, the handset comes in Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink, and Snowflake White color options.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India Launch

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is tipped to launch this month in India. However, the brand has not shared any word on this. The phone is also said to price between Rs. 23,000 and Rs. 24,000 in India. Going by this, we expect the handset will be a good competitor to the Moto Edge 20 and Realme GT Master Edition.

