Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India Pricing Tipped; Could Come Under Rs. 25,000 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

At the launch of the Mi 11 Lite, Xiaomi had confirmed that the 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite will be announced whenever 5G rolls out. The brand has recently confirmed the Mi moniker would be discontinued, so, the upcoming handset won't use the Mi moniker.

The 5G version of the Mi 11 Lite will be dubbed as the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition. The launch of the handset is tipped for this month. Besides, the price of the handset for the European market was also recently revealed. Now, fresh info has revealed the price of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in India.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Price In India Revealed

The new info came via 91mobiles (courtesy of tipster Yogesh Brar). The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE price in India will fall between Rs. 23,000 and Rs. 24,000 in India. The tipster also states that the phone will surely come under Rs. 25,000 segment.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: What To Expect?

Previously, reliable leakster Kacper Skrzypek suggested that the smartphone will have codename 'Lisa' and the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset. The same details have recently been reaffirmed by tipster Snoopy on Twitter. He also reveals the device will come with a 128GB storage option. However, the RAM options are still unknown. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is also tipped to come with Android 11 OS and a black color variant.

In terms of imaging, the handset will ship with triple cameras that will house a 64MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP sensor. Upfront there will be a 20MP selfie camera sensor placed into punch-hole cutout. The display and battery details are yet to be revealed. However, we expect a higher refresh display and fast charging tech from the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Xiaomi is already selling the 5G version of the Mi 11 Lite in the global market. However, considering the features, it seems that the upcoming Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will have slightly different features compared to the global model of the Mi 11 Lite 5G.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE In India

The brand has not confirmed the exact launch date of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE yet. If the rumors are to be believed, the phone will see the light in September. We also expect Xiaomi will soon start teasing the arrival of the upcoming device. Besides, the smartphone is believed to be a tough competitor for the smartphones like the Galaxy A52s and the Realme GT Master Edition which also run the SD778G chipset.

