Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE To Receive Three Major Android Updates News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has just introduced the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in China and is prepping up to bring this premium mid-range phone to India as well. The device is scheduled to launch on September 29 in the country equipped with the same set of internals as the Chinese model. Ahead of the launch, some additional information has emerged related to the Xioami 11 Lite 5G's firmware.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Will Get Next Three Android Upgrades

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is the first Xiaomi labelled handset which is heading to the Indian market. Tipster Youges Brar on Twitter has revealed the upcoming premium mid-range 5G phone by Xiaomi will have NFC support that will allow contactless payments via Google Pay and digital application.

Some stuff about Xiaomi 11 Lite NE



•First phone with the Xiaomi branding.

•Will get 3 major Android update & 4 years of Security updates.

•Supports a new pay method (NFC)

•Gets Google Dialer, Duo & Messages.

•4 colors, 2 RAM/storage options.



Definitely above 22k — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) September 24, 2021

Apart from this, the tipster has also suggested the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G will get three major Android updates. Additionally, the device will also get four years of security patches. This would make the 11 Lite 5G NE the first Xiaomi labelled handset to offer this longer security support.

It is worth mentioning Xiaomi didn't make any such announcements during the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE's launch. The Xiaomi 11T series comprising the Xiaomi 11T Pro and the standard model has been confirmed with this new software update policy.

While Xiaomi is yet to confirm this firmware update for the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, the possibilities of Xiaomi adopting this approach for its future phones; specifically the premium mid-range models can't be ruled out.

Xiaomi might announce this three year Android update along with four years of security patches for the 11 Lite 5G NE during the September 29 India launch. Apart from the aforementioned details, the tipster has also hinted at the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE's dual configurations in India.

Since the device has been launched with 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage option in China, we can expect the same models in India as well.

The tipster has also suggested four color options which like the Chinese variant could be black, blue, pink, and white. A price tag below Rs. 30,000 is another speculation doing rounds online.

Best Mobiles in India