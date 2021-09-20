Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Might Cost Around Rs. 26,999 In India News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi has started to tease the launch of yet another mid-range 5G smartphone -- the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. This is an upgraded version of the recently launched Mi 11 Lite 4G and is also the thinnest 5G smartphone from Xiaomi India with support for 12 5G bands.

Several leaks suggested that the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is expected to cost Rs. 21,999 for the base model. However, according to our analysis, the price of the 11 Lite NE 5G will be a bit more than that. Do note that, the base model of the Mi 11 Lite 4G costs Rs. 21,999 and the high-end model of the same costs Rs. 23,999.

Hence, the price of the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be around Rs. 26,999 and the high-end variant of the same might be priced around Rs. 30,000. Do note that, almost every brand has started to increase the price of their devices due to reasons like global chipset shortage, which will have an effect on the overall pricing of the upcoming smartphones, including the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

There are only a select number of differences between the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G. The major upgrade between the two is the processor. The new model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC, which is one of the fastest mid-range 5G processors.

Additionally, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will also come with a higher resolution selfie camera. One of the most interesting features of the Mi 11 Lite 4G is the 10bit OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and Xiaomi India has preserved that tech. Do note that, the phone does not have an in-display fingerprint sensor, instead, it has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Launch In India

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be unveiled on September 29 and is expected to be an Amazon exclusive smartphone, where, users will be able to buy one from Mi.com, Mi Homes, and Amazon post the launch date.

