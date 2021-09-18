Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Color Options, Price In India Leak News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is one of the upcoming smartphones in India that is slated to be launched in the country on September 29. The device was unveiled in the global markets only recently. Soon after its unveiling, the company started teasing the launch of the Xiaomi smartphone in India.

While we are days ahead of the launch of this smartphone in the country, the tipster @Gadgetsdata has taken to Twitter to reveal the device's pricing and color variants. Let's take a look at the details of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone from here.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Price In India Leaks

Going by the tipster, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is said to be priced starting from Rs. 21,999. The device is hinted to be launched in three storage configurations - 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. Also, it is expected to arrive in four different color options as its Chinese variant. These color options include Black, Blue, Pink, and White with the Black variant said to arrive later in the country.

In the global markets, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is priced at 349 euros (approx. Rs. 30,300) base for the entry-level variant and 399 euros (approx. Rs. 34,500) for the mid-variant. As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing of the high-end variant with 8GB RAM.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Specifications

To recap on the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, the device has been unveiled with a 6.55-inch FHD+ flat AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, the device gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 778G processor teamed up with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space.

For imaging, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone makes use of a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP tertiary tele macro lens. On the connectivity front, it comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port and an IR blaster. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual speakers and a 4250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

