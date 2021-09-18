Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G Might Discontinued In India Soon News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of a new mid-range 5G smartphone the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. This is expected to be one of the thinnest and lightest 5G smartphones in the market, which is now said to replace the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G is a special smartphone from the company, which has a compact and premium design when compared to the other smartphones at this price range. According to a leak, Xiaomi is said to discontinue the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G post the launch of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

In terms of design and looks, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE looks identical to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G. Do note that the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will be the first smartphone to launch in India from the Xiaomi series with no Mi branding in the name.

Both smartphones have a 6.5-inch OLED 10bit OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 support with a peak brightness of 800nits. The display on both models is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Not just the display, the Mi 11 Lite 4G and the 11 Lite 5G NE shares a lot of parameters like the camera. Both smartphones have a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. The older Mi 11 Lite 4G has a 16MP selfie camera, which is now upgraded to a 20MP camera on the 11 Lite 5G NE.

Both devices are fueled by a 4,250 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Even in terms of software, the devices run on Android 11 OS with custom MIUI 12.5 skin on top.

The major difference between these devices is the processor, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G 4G SoC, whole the 11 Lite 5G NE is based on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC. Both phones have 6/8GB RAM and 64/128/256GB of internal storage.

In terms of pricing, the base model of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G costs Rs. 19,990, while the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G is expected to come with a starting price of Rs. 21,999, which makes it an appealing device, especially for those, who want a thin-and-light 5G smartphone.

