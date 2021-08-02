Mi 11 Lite 5G Expected To Arrive Soon In India; Mi 11 Lite 4G Will Continue Selling News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Update: Xiaomi has informed us that the Mi Lite 4G continues to be on sale across all platforms, including Flipkart and Mi.com. The company also states ''whenever 5G rolls out or if we get enough demand from the market for the 5G variant, we will be happy to launch it in India, without discounting the other model.''

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Lite 4G model back in June in India. The smartphone comes as the slimmest and lightest phone in 2021, measuring just 6.8mm in thickness and weighing only 157 grams. Besides, the phone is packed with all decent features apart from the 5G connectivity. Just a month after its launch, it seems the brand might discontinue the Mi 11 Lite 4G to bring the 5G version of the Mi 11 Lite in the country.

[Exclusive]



According to my source Xiaomi discontinued Mi 11 Lite 4G in India now they will launch Mi 11 Lite 5G in India.#Xiaomi #Mi11Lite #5G pic.twitter.com/wrzOxMQ8vT — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 31, 2021

Mi 11 Lite 4G Discontinued In India?

Tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the Mi 11 Lite 4G has been discontinued in India and the brand will bring the 5G version soon. It is also important to note, the Mi 11 Lite is still selling on Flipkart. Besides, the brand has not confirmed that the 4G variant is discontinued.

We will update this space as soon as we receive any official statement from the brand. As of now, we request you to take this with a pinch of salt. However, the info regarding the launch of the Mi 11 Lite 5G seems true as the brand had already confirmed the 5G version of the Mi 11 Lite will be launched when the 5G network rolls out.

Mi 11 Lite 5G In India

The Mi 11 Lite 5G is already selling outside of India so we expect the handset will arrive with the identical features in the country. To recall, the Mi 11 Lite 5G has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Mi 11 Lite 5G runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G processor, while the 4G model ships with the SD732G. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB RAM. and 128GB storage that supports an additional storage expansion of up to 512GB via microSD card.

The 5G model has also the same camera sensors as the 4G unit which includes a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP sensor. Upfront, it comes with a 16MP sensor with support for Night Mode, AI Beauty, and so on. Other features of the Mi 11 Lite 5G include a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W charging, Android 11 OS, and so on.

Mi 11 Lite 5G Expected Price In India

Apart from the connectivity and processor, both the 5G and 4G models of the Mi 11 Lite share similar features. Besides, the Mi 11 Lite 5G variant comes with a starting price of EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 31,000). Now, it remains to be seen at which price point it will arrive in the country. Besides, brands like OnePlus, Realme, and Oppo are selling many 5G-enabled devices under Rs. 30,000. So, the competition now depends on its price.

