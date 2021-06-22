Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz Display, SD 732G Announced At Rs. 21,999: Specs, Price, And Sale Offers News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has announced the Mi 11 Lite in the country. The smartphone measures just 6.8mm in thickness and weighs 157 grams, making it the slimmest and lightest phone in 2021. Despite being a slim phone, the Mi 11 Lite packs a large 4,250 mAh battery. Other features include an AMOLED 10-bit panel, Snapdragon 732G chipset, and so on.

Mi 11 Lite: What Does Offer?

Upfront, the phone has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED 10-bit display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC is paired with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 native storage that can also be expanded up to 512GB.

Running MIUI 12 based on Android 11, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 119 degrees FoV, and a 5MP telephoto lens. The camera also supports VLOG Mode and up to 4K video recording with EIS at 30fps.

Xiaomi also compares the camera with the recently launched OnePlus 9R. The camera main lens can capture bright pictures in daylight with plenty of detail. There is a 16MP selfie camera sensor with support for AI Beautify, Night Mode, and among others.

Further, the Mi 11 Lite comes with 33W fast charging that claims to offer a full-day battery in just 30 minutes of charging. It is also IP53 certified that protects the phone against accidental splashes and claims to offer 100 percent dust ingress protection. Lastly, the device includes dual speakers with Hi-Res Audio support and 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Infrared (IR), Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Mi 11 Lite Price, Sale Offers

The Mi 11 Lite has been introduced in two storage configurations and three color variants - Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black. The base 6GB + 128GB model price has been set at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB+ 128GB option.

The pre-orders will start on June 25 at 12 pm (noon) via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and the first sale has been set for June 28. Customers who pre-order the phone will get Rs. 1,500 discount along with an additional discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on HDFC Bank card.

Mi 11 Lite: Worth Buying?

With both the bank and early bird offers, you can buy the base model at just Rs. 18,999 which can be a great deal. Apart from the 5G connectivity, the handset is packed with all the useful features that a mid-range device should offer. Besides, it also carries an official IP rating and great camera features in this price range. The company has confirmed that the 5G model of the handset could launch later.

Best Mobiles in India