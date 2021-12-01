Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge India Launch Confirmed; Dimensity 920 Chip, 108MP Camera Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi is in the news lately for several reasons, including the highly-anticipated Xiaomi 12 smartphone. At the same time, reports suggest the company is working on a couple of special smartphones for India, namely the Xiaomi 11i and the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. For all we know, these phones could be the rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Spotted

Officially, there's not much information regarding the Xiaomi 11i and the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. However, popular tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed key information about the upcoming smartphones. For one, the two Xiaomi phones are tipped to launch later this month.

The Xiaomi 11i and the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge could be the rebranded models of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and the Note 11 Pro+ 5G. A report from 91Mobiles further states the upcoming Xiaomi 11i smartphones will debut in Camo Green and Stealth Black color options.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Features: What To Expect?

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch IPS LCS panel with an FHD+ resolution. The display is said to sport a punch-hole cutout and will support a 120Hz refresh rate. More importantly, the upcoming Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is said to draw power from the Dimensity 920 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The cameras on the alleged Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge include a triple-sensor setup at the rear with a 108MP primary lens. The supporting cameras are said to be an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro sensor. Also, Xiaomi has reportedly included a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling in the front.

Apart from this, the upcoming Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is said to include a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. JBL-powered dual stereo speakers and MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS have also been tipped for the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

The specs on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge seem exciting and one can expect it to be a premium mid-range smartphone. To note, the popular Chinese brand is also gearing up for the Xiaomi 12 launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. In this scenario, one needs to wait and see which Xiaomi phone the Indian audience would prefer.

