Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11i 5G Goes On Sale Today: Where To Buy?

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price, Sale In India

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will go on sale in India starting today, January 12. The phone starts from Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is a higher model of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at Rs. 28,999. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 11i 5G starts from Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The high-end 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 26,999.

Both the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and the Xiaomi 11i 5G can be bought on the Xiaomi India website, Flipkart, Mi Home Stores, and a few other retail outlets. As part of the first sale, the phones can be bought at Rs. 1,500 discount on prepaid orders.

Plus, there's up to Rs. 2,000 cashback offer for SBI card users. If you're using a Redmi Note phone, you can exchange this for a Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge or a Xiaomi 11i 5G and get a bonus of Rs. 4,000. Of course, there are a few terms on conditions for the same.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G Features

Xiaomi has been teasing the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G for a very long time now, especially for its super-fast charging capabilities. To note, most of the features between the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and the Xiaomi 11i 5G are the same, except for the fast-charging prowess.

Both phones feature a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display packs 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and supports 395ppi pixel density and 1200 nits peak brightness. Plus, users get to experience a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and the Xiaomi 11i 5G include a triple-camera setup at the rear. A key highlight of both smartphones is the 108MP primary shooter that is coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Xiaomi has also included a 16MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G Specifications

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and the Xiaomi 11i 5G draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phones run Android 12 based on MIUI 12.5 Enhanced OS.

The Xiaomi 11i series pack the usual connectivity options like GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. Additionally, Xiaomi has included a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Vs Xiaomi 11i 5G

This brings us to the key difference between both phones. Here, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G features a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 11i 5G includes a 5,160 mAh battery with a 67W fast charging support. With a couple of thousands of bucks of difference, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge makes a good choice, especially for its super-fast charging capabilities.