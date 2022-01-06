Xiaomi 120W HyperCharge Technology On Mi 11i HyperCharge 5G Explained

Dual Cell Battery Technology

The company has made several improvements on battery, charging circuit, and charger to get 120W fast charging on a smartphone. The company uses dual charge pumps and dual cell batteries to achieve these figures. With dual charge pumps, the company can control the voltage and current in a better way.

The phone also comes with a dual-cell battery, which can be charged simultaneously, which further helps to reduce the charging time. The phone also has a technology called multiple tab winding, where, it has a shorter current path which creates lower resistance. This improves the current flow in the battery which again improves the charging time.

Real Time Voltage And Current Monitoring

To achieve MTW or multiple tab winding, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G uses multiple anodes and cathodes. In most phones, charging speeds slow down as the charge gets close to 100 percent. Xiaomi uses Mi-FC technology (extended loads of high current) with support for real-time cell current and voltage monitoring even when the charge gets closer to 100 percent.

Xiaomi is also using graphene-based battery technology which improves the conductivity when compared to the traditional batteries. All these features help the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G achieve faster-charging speeds despite having a large 4,500 mAh battery.

What About The Safety Aspects?

According to Xiaomi, the 120W charging system on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is safe and efficient. The company has taken industry-leading quality measures to ensure a stable fast charging experience. The system comes with 34 protection features, which are shared across the charger, circuit, and battery.

Here are some of the safety charging features available on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G. On top of that, the smartphone also has nine real-time thermal monitoring sensors. On top of that, the fast charging system on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is certified by TUV Rheinland.

Most batteries that are currently used can only retain around 60 percent of the battery capacity after 500 charging/discharging cycles. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G can retain 80 percent battery capacity even after 800 charging/discharging cycles at 120W fast charging. This means the fast charging technology does not affect the lifespan of the battery.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G can even charge at -10 degrees Celsius, albeit at 12W. Xiaomi will also separately launch the 120W HyperCharge charger and the data cable combo, which can be used to charge other devices.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is considered, the company will include the 120W fast charger with every Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G. Do note that, there is also the regular Xiaomi 11i 5G, which just comes with a 67W charger in the box.