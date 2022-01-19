Just In
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G With 120W Fast Charging Launched In India: Price Starts At Rs. 39,999
Xiaomi India's smartphone launching spree continues with the introduction of the 11T Pro 5G, which is a successor to the Mi 10T Pro 5G, launched back in 2021. The latest offering from Xiaomi India arrives with technologies like 120W fast charging, similar to the recently launched Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge.
Unlike the 11i Hyperchage, which was more of a fashionable thin-and-light smartphone, the 11T Pro 5G is a flagship-grade device. The Snapdragon 888 SoC powers the device along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage, which are on par with the competition. On the software side, the phone ships with Android 11 OS with custom MIUI 12.5 skin on top, which is again a bummer.
Other highlights of the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G includes a pair of speakers with Dolby Atmos support. A large 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display boasts technologies like 10bit color output, 120Hz refresh rate, and the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone also has a 108MP primary camera sans OIS along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP telemacro lens.
The phone is bestowed with a massive 5000 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and the charger is part of the retail package. According to Xiaomi India, the phone takes 17 minutes to fully charge the phone. As we have seen with the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, this time varies on conditions like ambient temperature.
The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G comes in three SKUs. The base model offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and costs Rs. 39,999, and the mid-variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs. 41,999. Similarly, the other variant offers 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and comes with a retail price of Rs. 43,999.
City bank users can get additional Rs. 5,000 instant discount, which brings down the price to Rs. 34,999 for the base model. There is also an additional Rs. 5,000 off when you exchange your smartphone (select models) to buy the 11T Pro 5G. The smartphone will be available on Amazon, Mi.com, and retail stores starting today at 2 PM.
#TheHyperphone is here!!#Xiaomi11TPro (8GB, 128GB) for just 34,999, #Xiaomi11TPro 8GB+ 256 GB - 36,999 and #Xiaomi11TPro (12GB, 256GB) for 38,999 only. #HyperchargeRevolution, sale starts at 2:00pm | Exceptional bank & exchange offers. pic.twitter.com/WMgXGZw4YO— Xiaomi India | #Xiaomi11TPro 😎 (@XiaomiIndia) January 19, 2022
The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is more of a performance-oriented smartphone rather than a flagship device, as it misses out on features like wireless charging. Not just that, the phone also has a plastic frame, which is also a downgrade when compared to the metal frame on the Mi 11T Pro 5G.
