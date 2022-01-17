Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G India Pricing Revealed Ahead Of January 19 Launch; Similar As OnePlus 9RT News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is prepping up to launch the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G on January 19 in India. The company has already confirmed a few features of the upcoming flagship device. Also, we have the detailed features of the smartphone as it was originally launched back in September last year alongside the standard Xiaomi 11T.

Further, Amazon availability has recently been confirmed via a dedicated microsite on the e-commerce site. Now, the latest info has revealed the box price of the Xiaomi 11T Pro in India.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Price Leaked

The pricing of the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has been revealed by tipster Yogesh Brar who has shared the retail unit's box pricing. As per the shared image, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G will cost Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. Besides, the previous report, there will also be 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage models for the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G.

The tipster also claimed the actual pricing of the device will be similar to the recently launched OnePlus 9RT. This means the high-end model of the Xiaomi 11T Pro will cost around Rs. 46,999 in India.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Features We Know So Far

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G will come with a 120Hz True 10-bit AMOLED display that will offer 1.07 billion colors. It will measure 6.67-inch and the display will be protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, it will run ​the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB ROM option.

Further, the device will offer a triple rear camera setup which will house a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a telemacro shooter. The camera of the handset will also support up to 8K video recording and HDR10+. Other aspects will include dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon, an Audio Zoom feature, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, and a 16MP front-facing sensor for selfies and videos.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro will pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging technology which is claimed to take just 17 minutes to fully charge. On the software front, the handset will run MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS. The device will include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Lastly, it will measure 164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8mm in dimension and weigh 204 grams.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G: Better Than OnePlus 9RT?

The recently launched OnePlus 9RT also runs the same Snapdragon 888 chip and comes with a 120Hz AMOLED panel. However, the 108MP main lens will be the plus point for the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, while the OnePlus 9RT has a 50MP main lens. Besides, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G will also support 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging technology, while the OnePlus 9RT is powered by a smaller 4,500 mAh battery unit and supports only 65W charging.

