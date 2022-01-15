Just In
- 4 min ago Amazon And Flipkart Republic Day Offers 2022: Amazfit’s Best-Selling Smartwatches On Great Discounts
- 22 min ago OnePlus Buds Z2 With Active Noise Cancellation Launched In India; Price And Specifications Confirmed
- 27 min ago Every iPhone 14 Model To Feature 120Hz Refresh Rate Display
- 2 hrs ago iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro Indian Variants Features Revealed; Launch Expected Soon
Don't Miss
- News Punjab Congress candidates list: Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, Sidhu from Amritsar East
- Movies Army Day: Rhea Chakraborty Shares A Heartwarming Tribute To The Army Men And Women
- Sports Transfer Rumours: PSG keen to retain Real Madrid target Mbappe
- Education RRB NTPC CBT Result 2021 Released For Various RRB Railway Boards, Download RRB NTPC Result Direct Links Here
- Finance This Flexi-cap SIP Mutual Fund Has Given Upto 122.75% Returns In 5 Years: See Portfolio
- Automobiles Ather Energy To Receive Additional Investment Of Rs 420 Crore From Hero MotoCorp
- Lifestyle Media Reports Stating Vaccine Shortage In Maharashtra Are Not Factually Correct
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In West Bengal In Winter Of 2022
Xiaomi 11T Pro RAM, Price, Storage Tipped Ahead Of India Launch
Xiaomi will introduce the Xiaomi 11T Pro in India on January 19th. On the Xiaomi India website, the firm has been teasing major aspects of the device. Furthermore, the Xiaomi 11T Pro was already released in Europe, so we are familiar with its characteristics. T the Xiaomi 11T Pro India variant will come in three storage configurations. Rumors also suggest a price estimate for the Xiaomi 11T Pro in India.
Xiaomi 11T Pro Specifications
The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus is used to protect the display. It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset under the hood. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge rapid charging capabilities.
The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a triple camera configuration, which includes a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, a 16MP selfie camera is situated in a punch-hole cutout in the center. It comes pre-installed with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Harman Kardon tuned dual stereo speakers are included with the 11T Pro.
5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C connector are among the connectivity possibilities. The Xiaomi 11T Pro is 164.1x76.9x8.8mm in size and 204 grams in weight.
Xiaomi 11T Pro Price In India
There will be three RAM and storage options for the Xiaomi 11T Pro: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. In addition, the smartphone has IP68 water and dust-resistant rating.
For security, the Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock. In India, the device is expected to cost roughly Rs 40,000. It will compete with the recently released OnePlus 9RT in terms of pricing and specifications. On January 19th, the Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available for purchase on Amazon and the company's own website.
Three colors are available for the phone: Meteorite Grey with Moonlight White and Celestial Blue. The gadget is also HDR10+ certified and has a 20:9 aspect ratio.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
8,115
-
23,677
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
1,18,608
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
58,999