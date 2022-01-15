Xiaomi 11T Pro RAM, Price, Storage Tipped Ahead Of India Launch News oi-Megha Rawat

Xiaomi will introduce the Xiaomi 11T Pro in India on January 19th. On the Xiaomi India website, the firm has been teasing major aspects of the device. Furthermore, the Xiaomi 11T Pro was already released in Europe, so we are familiar with its characteristics. T the Xiaomi 11T Pro India variant will come in three storage configurations. Rumors also suggest a price estimate for the Xiaomi 11T Pro in India.

Xiaomi 11T Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus is used to protect the display. It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset under the hood. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge rapid charging capabilities.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a triple camera configuration, which includes a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, a 16MP selfie camera is situated in a punch-hole cutout in the center. It comes pre-installed with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Harman Kardon tuned dual stereo speakers are included with the 11T Pro.

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C connector are among the connectivity possibilities. The Xiaomi 11T Pro is 164.1x76.9x8.8mm in size and 204 grams in weight.

Xiaomi 11T Pro Price In India

There will be three RAM and storage options for the Xiaomi 11T Pro: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. In addition, the smartphone has IP68 water and dust-resistant rating.

For security, the Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock. In India, the device is expected to cost roughly Rs 40,000. It will compete with the recently released OnePlus 9RT in terms of pricing and specifications. On January 19th, the Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available for purchase on Amazon and the company's own website.

Three colors are available for the phone: Meteorite Grey with Moonlight White and Celestial Blue. The gadget is also HDR10+ certified and has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

