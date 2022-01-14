Xiaomi 11T Pro Storage Variants, Speaker Hinted Ahead Of India Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know that Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the much-awaited Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone in India on January 19. Even the online retailer Amazon India has started teasing the arrival of the smartphone in India with a dedicated landing page. The leaked reports have also shed light on the key highlights and storage configuration of the upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi 11T Pro Details Tipped

Now, a report by MySmartPrice has tipped that the Xiaomi 11T Pro might be launched in India alongside Harman Kardon-tuned dual speakers. Furthermore, it has also hinted at three possible storage configurations - a base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, a mid-variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and a top-of-the-line variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

Apart from this, the latest report does not reveal any other aspect regarding the Xiaomi 11T Pro. We need to wait for a few more days to know more about the variant of the smartphone coming to India.

Xiaomi 11T Pro Possible Specs

Already, the Xiaomi 11T Pro has been launched in the European markets. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution. Also, the screen bestows a refresh rate of 120Hz and is fitted with the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

While that's what we know about the display, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is believed to feature a triple-camera setup at its rear. This camera module is believed to comprise a 108MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP tertiary tele-macro lens. At the front, the punch-hole cutout houses a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

When it comes to the other aspects, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is likely to include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The connectivity aspects onboard include 5G, 4G, dual SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS and Bluetooth. Also, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for AI face unlock. Running Android 11, the device is topped with MIUI 12.5. We can expect it to get the MIUI 13 update sometime soon.

Under its hood, the Xiaomi 11T Pro global variant was launched with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. This was paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. The other aspects of the smartphone include a 5000mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging technology.

Notably, Xiaomi markets this smartphone as a Hyperphone in India, which is also hinted by the Amazon teaser. This makes us believe that the company might bring the vanilla variant of the smartphone using a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Furthermore, the toned-down variant could get the power from a similar 5000mAh battery and support for 67W fast charging tech.

Given the Xiaomi 11T Pro is all set to be launched in India in the coming days, we can expect it to compete against the OnePlus 9RT. Notably, this OnePlus offering is gearing to be launched in the country later today alongside the Buds Z2. The pricing of these smartphones might give us a clarity on the competition.

