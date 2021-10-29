Xiaomi 11T Pro Launch India Likely Pegged For November News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in September, the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi announced the flagship smartphones - Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro in the global markets. Later in the month, the Indian variant of the Xiaomi 11T Pro carrying the model number 2107113SI was approved by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). Last week, the same model was once again spotted at the IMEI certification database.

Xiaomi 11T Pro Indian Variant

As per fresh information, the Xiaomi 11T Pro Indian variant has been spotted on the Google Play Console and Supported Devices list. These listings are strong evidence that the device could hit the Indian market sometime in November. The Indian variant of the Xiaomi smartphone in question is expected to flaunt the same specs as the global variant of the smartphone.

Xiaomi 11T Pro Rumored Specs

According the rumored specs, the Google Play Console listing of the Xiaomi 11T Pro shows that the device could be launched with a FHD+ display, and run Android 11 OS topped with MIUI. the hardware aspects are likely to comprise an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor teamed up with 8GB of RAM.

From the previous reports, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is believed to make use of a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout that is positioned at the center. It is hinted that the display could feature a FHD+ resolution and a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

In terms of imaging, the Xiaomi smartphone to be launched in India next month include a 16MP selfie camera sensor and a triple-camera sensor at the rear. This camera module at the rear might include a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide secondary sensor, and a 5MP tertiary telemacro lens.

Under its hood, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is tipped to get the power from the flagship processor - Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is hinted that the device could be launched in three storage configurations with various LPPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage space. These three variants are 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM. A

Also, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5000mAh battery that could come with support for 120W fast charging technology.

Best Mobiles in India