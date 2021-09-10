Xiaomi 11T Pro To Support 120W Charging And It Won’t Damage Battery News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi is all set to launch yet another flagship smartphone -- the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is said to be the first flagship smartphone from the company with Xiaomi nomenclature. When it comes to fast charging, Xiaomi has been one of the brands that offered the best wired and wireless charging speeds.

Now, the company has confirmed that the Xiaomi 11T Pro will be one of the first mainstream smartphones from the brand to feature 120W fast charging support. There are a lot of reports regarding how fast charging degrades the battery. Considering the fact that the Xiaomi 11T Pro 120W, one might think that the battery might lose its capacity pretty quickly.

Do note that, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, the current flagship smartphone only supports 55W fast charging, while the fast charging speed on the Xiaomi 11T Pro is more than double that of the Mi 11 Ultra. Though the company has not confirmed the charging time of the Xiaomi 11T Pro, given the charging capacity, the phone should be able to charge in less than 30 or even 25 minutes.

According to a report from The Verge, Daniel Desjarlais, international head of communications and global spokesperson of Xiaomi has given a bit of an insight on how 120W fast charging works on the upcoming Xiaomi 11T Pro. According to the report, the Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with a dual-cell battery, and these batteries will be charged parallelly.

According to Desjarlais, the battery should last similar to other conventional smartphones. According to internal testing, the battery retained 80 percent of its original capacity after 800 charging cycles. Hence, the battery on the Xiaomi 11T Pro should easily last for around two years even if they charge the phone at least twice a day.

He further states that a slow charger will degrade the battery at a much slower rate. When it comes to safety concerns, Xiaomi has 34 different battery protection features that are built onto the Xiaomi 11T Pro and the 120W HyperCharge will meet all regulatory standards. Do note that the Xiaomi 11T and the Xiaomi 11T Pro will launch on September 15 and will be available in select markets.

