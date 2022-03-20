Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Internal Testing Begins; To Launch Soon In Europe & Asia News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi recently unveiled the Xiaomi 12 series in the global market which was originally launched back in December last year in China. The Xiaomi 12 series comprises the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12X. Now, the brand is expected to add another model dubbed the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G to the lineup.

The smartphone was recently spotted on the IMEI database. Earlier, renders of the device were revealed online. Now, the latest info has revealed the device will soon launch in Europe and Asia.

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Launch Expected Soon

According to a report by Xiaomiui, the brand will soon unveil the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G in the European and Asian markets. The internal testing of the device has begun which hints at an imminent launch.

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Expected Design And Features

Going by the previous info, the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is tipped to come with a curved edge display and there will be a punch-hole cutout at the front to house the front-facing camera sensor. In terms of features, the phone is expected to borrow features from the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi CIVI phones.

So, the Xiaomi 12 Lite would be launched with a 6.55-inch OLED display with support for FHD+ resolution and a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. Under its hood, the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Lite is said to run the Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset.

For imaging, there might be a triple-camera setup including a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary camera sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a macro lens. It will also come with optical image stabilization (OIS) support. On the software front, the Xiaomi 12 Lite is tipped to run Android 12 OS with MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Expected Launch Timeline

The exact launch timeline is yet to be revealed; however, the phone was said to go official in March. So, we expect it might launch by end of this month or next month. However, we'll suggest you to take it as a hint and wait for the official confirmation on the same.

Best Mobiles in India