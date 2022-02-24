Xiaomi 12 Lite Render, Expected Specs Leak Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smartphone in its flagship Xiaomi 12 series. Already, the company has taken the wraps off the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro flagship models. One of the upcoming models in the series is the Xiaomi 12 Lite. While we have come across several leaks and speculations regarding the smartphone in recent times, a recent leak shares the render and key specs of the device.

While the Xiaomi 12 Lite is all set to be launched sometime soon, a report by Xiaomiui has revealed a concept image of the upcoming smartphone. It is expected to be a mixture of Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi CIVI, which is exclusive to the Chinese market. The report hints that the Xiaomi smartphone's display, cameras, and a few other features are tipped to be identical to the Xiaomi CIVI.

As per the report, the Xiaomi 12 Lite has a shortened model number L9 and the codename "taoyao." It might be launched as the successor to yesterday's model - Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G / Lite NE 5G.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Renders

Going by the report, the Xiaomi 12 Lite render has been leaked revealing what we can expect from the smartphone. As per the same, the device is believed to be launched with a curved edge display alongside a punch-hole cutout at the front to house the selfie camera sensor.

The concept render of the Xiaomi 12 Lite also hints at the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor. At the rear, the smartphone is believed to feature a triple-camera setup alongside LED flash, making it look similar to the flagship Xiaomi 12.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Expected Specs

From the existing reports, there are claims that the Xiaomi 12 Lite could be launched with a 6.55-inch OLED display with support for FHD+ resolution. The screen is likely to feature a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Under its hood, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is believed to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 778G or the latest Snapdragon 7 series processor.

For imaging, the Xiaomi smartphone in question is tipped to be launched with a triple-camera setup that could feature a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary camera sensor, a secondary ultra-wide lens and a third macro lens. It is believed that there will be support for optical image stabilization (OIS).

The reports go on to state that the Xiaomi 12 Lite could be launched with Android 12 topped with MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. The other aspects of the upcoming model remain unknown for now. Also, there are claims from the same publication that the company could unveil another device called Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom. However, it states that the device has been abandoned by the company.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Launch Date

The alleged Xiaomi 12 Lite is speculated to be launched in the global markets sometime in March 2022. Going by the launch pattern of the company, the Mi 11 Lite 4G was launched in India in June and the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G with a Snapdragon 778G chipset was launched in the country in September last year. Eventually, we can expect the Xiaomi 12 Lite to also be released in the country in the coming months.

