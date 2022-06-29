Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Leaked Renders Reveal Design; Triple Cameras, Punch-Hole Display Confirmed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi 12 series is getting a couple of new smartphones, including the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G. The new list of smartphones also includes the Xiaomi 12 Ultra 5G, Xiaomi 12T, and the Xiaomi 12S. The design, renders, and other details of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G were spotted online recently.

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Design Leaked

Previously, a hands-on video of the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G in pink color appeared on social media channels. Now, popular tipster Evan Blass has shared the official renders of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G, giving us an idea of what to expect.

Here, one can spot the punch-hole display with the cutout in the center. The flat edges, narrow bezels, and the minute chin are also visible. It looks like the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The right spine holds the volume and the power buttons whereas the bottom holds the speaker grille, microphone, USB-C port, and the SIM slot.

This also leaves the left spine of the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G empty. On top, the new Xiaomi phone packs a microphone, another speaker grille, and an IR blaster. At the rear, the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G includes a triple-camera setup along with the LED flash. The new phone seems to debut in black, green, and pink colors, which carry the Xiaomi branding below.

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Features: What To Expect?

The upcoming Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G seems to have trimmed-down features. The new Xiaomi phone was tipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the new phone was rumored with the Snapdragon 778G processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

At the rear, the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will have a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter with OIS support. It's also tipped to include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro shooter, along with a 16MP selfie camera. It will include a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

One can also expect Android 12 OS with the MIUI 13 custom skin on top. The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is currently set to debut in the coming days. The phone will also launch in India but there's no official confirmation yet.

