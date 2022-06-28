Xiaomi 12S Series With Leica-Tuned Cameras Launch Set For July 4; What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Xiaomi 12S series smartphones in the Chinese market. The launch event is scheduled for July 4 and the lineup will most likely include three devices namely the Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, and the 12S Ultra. The company also confirmed that the upcoming Xiaomi 12S series will come with Leica-tuned camera sensors. Here's what to expect from the upcoming flagship Xiaomi 12S series.

Xiaomi 12S Series Launch Confirmed For July 4

The Xiaomi 12S series will be unveiled at 7 pm (local time) on July 4 in China. The official poster image also shows the rear design of the Xiaomi 12S series handsets. The 12S Ultra will be the most premium model, while the Xiaomi 12S is likely to be the affordable offering compared to the other two models of the Xiaomi 12S series.

Xiaomi 12S Series: What To Expect?

Xiaomi did not reveal any specifications of the upcoming 12S series. However, rumors suggested all three models of the Xiaomi 12S series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. There will be another Dimensity variant for the Pro model which is tipped to feature the new Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

Upfront, both the Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro are said to feature AMOLED displays, based on LTPO 2.0 technology and will support a 120Hz refresh rate. For imaging, there will be a 50MP triple-camera setup on the back. Besides, both units are said to come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi 12S Pro model might support 120W fast charging, while the Xiaomi 12S is expected to come with 67W fast charging support. The battery capacity of both handsets is unknown at this moment. There is a chance it will include a 4,500 mAh or 5,000 mAh battery unit.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is rumored to be the rebranded version of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. However, there is no official info regarding this. So, it's better to take it as a hint and stay tuned for more updates on the same.

